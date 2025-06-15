Emergency services respond to 'sudden death' of man in 50s at North End address
The police has confirmed that emergency services were called at 4pm yesterday (Saturday, June 14) with a report of a ‘sudden death’ of a man in his 50s in Garfield Road, North End.
There are reports that as well as police officers and the ambulance service, an air ambulance was deployed to the area.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has been contacted for a comment.