Emergency services have responded to the ‘sudden death’ of a man in North End.

The police has confirmed that emergency services were called at 4pm yesterday (Saturday, June 14) with a report of a ‘sudden death’ of a man in his 50s in Garfield Road, North End.

There are reports that as well as police officers and the ambulance service, an air ambulance was deployed to the area.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has been contacted for a comment.