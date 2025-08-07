Emsworth teenager who 'tragically died' after car crashed into garden wall near West Dean named
Earlier this week, police officers confirmed a teenager, from Emsworth, had ‘tragically died in a single vehicle collision in Binderton, near West Dean’ on Sunday, August 3, just after 11pm.
The young woman, Ella Finley, from Westbourne, Emsworth, was driving her white Vauxhall Corsa southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road when it collided with a garden wall.
Emergency services attended the crash but she was declared deceased at the scene and her next of kin have been supported by specialist officers.
Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or have relevant dash cam, or CCTV footage, to contact them by emailing [email protected] quoting Operation Parham.
