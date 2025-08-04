A teenage girl has died after her car crashed into a garden wall late last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police has confirmed that a ‘teenager has tragically died in a single vehicle collision in Binderton’, after her Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a garden wall.

Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said: “The sole occupant of the vehicle – an 18-year-old woman from Emsworth in Hampshire – was sadly declared deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.”

If anyone saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, email [email protected] quoting Operation Parham.