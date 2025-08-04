Emsworth teenager 'tragically dies' in crash after car smashed into garden wall near West Dean

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:21 BST
A teenage girl has died after her car crashed into a garden wall late last night.

Sussex Police has confirmed that a ‘teenager has tragically died in a single vehicle collision in Binderton’, after her Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a garden wall.

The white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road when it crashed at around 11.16pm last night (August 3).

The police said: “The sole occupant of the vehicle – an 18-year-old woman from Emsworth in Hampshire – was sadly declared deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.”

If anyone saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, email [email protected] quoting Operation Parham.

