Fareham and Portchester firefighters scrambled to Southampton scrapyard blaze as residents issued warning

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 08:41 BST
Firefighters have been battling a scrap yard overnight which broke out yesterday evening.

Portchester and Fareham crews are among the personnel deployed to the inferno which started just before 10.30pm. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from a commercial property in Millbank Street, Southampton.

Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames.placeholder image
Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames. | HIWFRS
Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames.placeholder image
Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames. | HIWFRS
Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames.placeholder image
Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames. | HIWFRS

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) issued a warning to residents. “Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut, especially those to the east of the area due to smoke from the fire,” they said. “There are no casualties.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of seven fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms scrambled to the scene. By 11.50pm, personnel from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge, Eastleigh, Portchester, Fareham, Alton and Basingstoke were tackling the blaze. Firefighters used plant machinery to dampen the scrap waste.

They were using water jets and breathing apparatus by 1.30am to extinguish the flames. The incident started to scale down by 2.10am, with the fire being brought under control. Some crews stayed at the scene to deal with remaining hotspots.

Related topics:PortchesterFarehamFireEastleighHightownRedbridgeSouthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice