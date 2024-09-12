Firefighters have been battling a scrap yard overnight which broke out yesterday evening.

Portchester and Fareham crews are among the personnel deployed to the inferno which started just before 10.30pm. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from a commercial property in Millbank Street, Southampton.

Fareham and Portchester firefighters were deployed to a scrap yard blaze in Southampton, working overnight to extinguish the flames. | HIWFRS

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) issued a warning to residents. “Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut, especially those to the east of the area due to smoke from the fire,” they said. “There are no casualties.”

A total of seven fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms scrambled to the scene. By 11.50pm, personnel from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge, Eastleigh, Portchester, Fareham, Alton and Basingstoke were tackling the blaze. Firefighters used plant machinery to dampen the scrap waste.

They were using water jets and breathing apparatus by 1.30am to extinguish the flames. The incident started to scale down by 2.10am, with the fire being brought under control. Some crews stayed at the scene to deal with remaining hotspots.