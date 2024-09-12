Motorists are facing major delays on a motorway due to ongoing roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA Traffic Map reports that drivers are facing queuing traffic between junctions 5 and 8 on the M27. One lane is current shut and speed restrictions are in place.

Traffic delays are currently affecting motorists on the M27 between junctions 5 and 8. Picture courtesy of Adobe Stock

“One lane closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M27 both ways at J8 A3024 for the Bursledon and Hamble area,” AA Traffic Map says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic is also moving slowly at junction 5 Stoneham Way and junction 7 for Hedge End. The roadworks are in place due to concrete resurfacing works.

Overnight closures have been planned on the motorway this week until September 16.