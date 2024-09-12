Hampshire traffic: M27 faces severe delays between junctions 5 and 8 due to roadworks

Motorists are facing major delays on a motorway due to ongoing roadworks.

The AA Traffic Map reports that drivers are facing queuing traffic between junctions 5 and 8 on the M27. One lane is current shut and speed restrictions are in place.

Traffic delays are currently affecting motorists on the M27 between junctions 5 and 8. Picture courtesy of Adobe Stock
Traffic delays are currently affecting motorists on the M27 between junctions 5 and 8. Picture courtesy of Adobe Stock

“One lane closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M27 both ways at J8 A3024 for the Bursledon and Hamble area,” AA Traffic Map says.

Traffic is also moving slowly at junction 5 Stoneham Way and junction 7 for Hedge End. The roadworks are in place due to concrete resurfacing works.

Overnight closures have been planned on the motorway this week until September 16.

