Hampshire traffic: M27 faces severe delays between junctions 5 and 8 due to roadworks
The AA Traffic Map reports that drivers are facing queuing traffic between junctions 5 and 8 on the M27. One lane is current shut and speed restrictions are in place.
“One lane closed and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M27 both ways at J8 A3024 for the Bursledon and Hamble area,” AA Traffic Map says.
Traffic is also moving slowly at junction 5 Stoneham Way and junction 7 for Hedge End. The roadworks are in place due to concrete resurfacing works.
Overnight closures have been planned on the motorway this week until September 16.
