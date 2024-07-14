Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large fire has broken out near a garage with dozens of firefighters being deployed to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 80 emergency personnel were alerted to the blaze at 5.05am this morning. The inferno broke out in Bittern Road West, Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire has impacted a commercial garage. Presently, 11 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles are on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. The public is advised to avoid the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are supporting the firefighters. They said: “We are currently assisting HFRS with road closures on Bitterne Road West, Southampton.

“We have closures on Bitterne Road West/Quayside Road/Hawkeswood Road and Bitterne Road West/Athelstan Road. It’s unknown how long these closures will be on for. Please be patient, we will keep you all updated.”