"Large" fire erupts at Hampshire garage with residents warned to avoid area and shut doors due to heavy smoke
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 80 emergency personnel were alerted to the blaze at 5.05am this morning. The inferno broke out in Bittern Road West, Southampton.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire has impacted a commercial garage. Presently, 11 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles are on site.
“Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. The public is advised to avoid the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are supporting the firefighters. They said: “We are currently assisting HFRS with road closures on Bitterne Road West, Southampton.
“We have closures on Bitterne Road West/Quayside Road/Hawkeswood Road and Bitterne Road West/Athelstan Road. It’s unknown how long these closures will be on for. Please be patient, we will keep you all updated.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.