Two raging bonfires were left unattended in an area of woodland in Portchester.

Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blazes off Nelson Lane on Saturday evening (September 27). On-call personnel from Portchester rushed to the scene after smoke was seen billowing from the woodland.

Emergency services were able to extinguish the flames. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “A specialist off-road vehicle from Fareham attended to support firefighters access and reach the two unattended bonfires.

Firefighters battling a bonfire blaze near Portchester. | HIWFRS

“Hose reels were used to stop the fire which saw a large amount of smoke drift across a nearby road. After damping down the scene, firefighters returned to station at around 8pm.”

The fire service added that bonfires can be hazardous if not managed safely, and have issued some top tips to prevent any accidents. These include:

Use a metal incinerator bin and position it well away from houses, sheds, fences, and trees

Follow advice on what materials should not be burned

Always stay with your bonfire and keep water nearby

Ensure the fire is completely out before leaving; damp thoroughly with plenty of water

More details can be found here.