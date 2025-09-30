Two fires spotted near Portchester with smoke billowing from woodland - firefighters deployed

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 18:45 BST
Two raging bonfires were left unattended in an area of woodland in Portchester.

Firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blazes off Nelson Lane on Saturday evening (September 27). On-call personnel from Portchester rushed to the scene after smoke was seen billowing from the woodland.

Emergency services were able to extinguish the flames. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “A specialist off-road vehicle from Fareham attended to support firefighters access and reach the two unattended bonfires.

Firefighters battling a bonfire blaze near Portchester.placeholder image
Firefighters battling a bonfire blaze near Portchester. | HIWFRS
Firefighters extinguishing a bonfire near Portchester.placeholder image
Firefighters extinguishing a bonfire near Portchester. | HIWFRS

“Hose reels were used to stop the fire which saw a large amount of smoke drift across a nearby road. After damping down the scene, firefighters returned to station at around 8pm.”

The fire service added that bonfires can be hazardous if not managed safely, and have issued some top tips to prevent any accidents. These include:

  • Use a metal incinerator bin and position it well away from houses, sheds, fences, and trees
  • Follow advice on what materials should not be burned
  • Always stay with your bonfire and keep water nearby
  • Ensure the fire is completely out before leaving; damp thoroughly with plenty of water

More details can be found here.

