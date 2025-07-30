'Great sadness' as person hit by train between Southampton Central and Fareham

All train lines are blocked between two railways this evening after a person was hit by a train.

This comes after Southern Rail took to X to confirm a person has been hit by a train between the two railways.

South Western Railway said: “Emergency services dealing with an incident is affecting the railway between Eastleigh and Fareham. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.”

Southern Rail said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Southampton Central and Fareham.

“Some lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident. Service information will follow.”

SWR has said that tickets can be used on the following services: Southern Railway services between Fareham and London Victoria via Barnham, Great Western Railway services between Southampton Central and, London Victoria Bluestar Bus Route 3 between Southampton.