Man in 60s dies in fatal Fareham crash involving cyclist and electric bicycle
A road near St Anne’s Grove, in Fareham, was partly closed off at the junction this morning (July 30) while emergency services responded to a crash.
The police have now released a statement confirming the death of an e-bike rider, a man in his 60s, from Fareham, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were called at 10.25am following a report of the crash which involved a bicycle and an electric bicycle.
The police said the family has been notified.
The other cyclist was uninjured and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have now launched an appeal for information.
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250341262.
