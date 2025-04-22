Huge column of smoke near M275 as firefighters rush to Tipner blaze - in pictures

Fire crews from across the area are currently tackling the fire which involves a number of boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane. They were called just befiore 4pm.
A huge column of smoke has been seen rising over the M275 and the north of the city as fire crews tackle a blaze at a boatyard
