Huge column of smoke near M275 as firefighters rush to Tipner blaze - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:54 BST

A huge column of smoke has been seen rising over the M275 and the north of the city as fire crews tackle a blaze at a boatyard

Fire crews from across the area are currently tackling the fire which involves a number of boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane. They were called just befiore 4pm.

Pictures:

Thick plume of smoke visible across the water from Gosport

1. Tipner fire

Thick plume of smoke visible across the water from Gosport | Alison Treacher

Thick smoke from the scene of the fire

2. Tipner fire

Thick smoke from the scene of the fire | Stu Vaizey Photo: Stu Vaizey

Smoke from the fire drifting out towards Portsdown Hill

3. Tipner fire

Smoke from the fire drifting out towards Portsdown Hill | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Smoke across the Tipner area

4. Tipner fire

Smoke across the Tipner area | The News Photo: Habibur Rahman

