Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A jet-skier has to be saved after being washed ashore at a military site in Gosport.

The rider of the water sports vehicle ended up on the shore of Fort Monckton after his vessel had broken down. Personnel from Portsmouth Lifeboat Station were scrambled to bring the male away from the high security area at 3.47pm on September 19.

A jet-skier was washed ashore after his vehicle broke down near Fort Monckton in Gosport. | Google Street View

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Due to the high security of this area and the secure fencing at each side of the beach the Jet-skier was unable to get to a place of safety through the site or along the coast,” Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook. “We were tasked by Solent Coastguard to take the man and his jet-ski to a place of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In arrival to scene we undertook welfare checks and establishing the man was in good health we took him aboard the Atlantic 85 and took his Jet-ski under tow to Portsmouth harbour as the closest safe harbour. Once secure and safely ashore we were released from our tasking and returned to the station to be refuel and made ready for our next service.”

The RNLI advises people to always have means to call for help when out on the water. This can be a VHF Radio and mobile phone, with the man having both with him and calling for assistance.