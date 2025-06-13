Kerala government official suspended after posting ‘derogatory’ comment on tribute for QA nurse who died in Air India crash
The Kerala minister of land revenue, Krishnankutti Rajan, has confirmed that a government official has been suspended with immediate effect after posting a disrespectful comment on a Facebook tribute for Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, one of the 241 crash victims.
A. Pavithran, a junior superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, the administrative headquarters for Vellarikundu in Kerala, has been issued an ‘immediate suspension’ following his ‘disgraceful actions’.
Mrs Gopakumaran Nair, who was a nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, was travelling back to London on the 12-year-old Air India plane from Ahmedabad yesterday (June 12) when it crashed seconds after take off.
The mother of two, from Kerala, had been working in the UK for approximately a year but it is understood she had plans to return home once her working contract was complete.
It is believed she had returned to Kerala to visit family members and oversee construction work at her new house.
Rajan, minister of land revenue of Kerala, wrote on Facebook: “A. Pavithran, the Junior Superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, has been suspended for making a derogatory Facebook post about Ranjitha G Nair, who died in a plane crash.
“The action taken by the Deputy Tahsildar was considered disgraceful. Based on the post coming to attention, an order was issued for immediate suspension."
The aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board when it crashed and Air India has today (June 13) confirmed a total of 241 fatalities with one British man surviving.
An Air India update has said the passengers comprised of 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.
The update added: “Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focussed entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.
British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.
Air India have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.
