A government official has been suspended after publishing a ‘derogatory’ comment on a tribute for a nurse among the fatalities following the tragic Air India crash.

The Kerala minister of land revenue, Krishnankutti Rajan, has confirmed that a government official has been suspended with immediate effect after posting a disrespectful comment on a Facebook tribute for Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, one of the 241 crash victims.

It has been confirmed that a nurse at QA hospital, Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, has died in the Air India plane crash yesterday (June 12). | Contributed

A. Pavithran, a junior superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, the administrative headquarters for Vellarikundu in Kerala, has been issued an ‘immediate suspension’ following his ‘disgraceful actions’.

The mother of two, from Kerala, had been working in the UK for approximately a year but it is understood she had plans to return home once her working contract was complete.

Rajan, minister of land revenue of Kerala, wrote on Facebook: “A. Pavithran, the Junior Superintendent of Vellarikundu Taluk, has been suspended for making a derogatory Facebook post about Ranjitha G Nair, who died in a plane crash.

“The action taken by the Deputy Tahsildar was considered disgraceful. Based on the post coming to attention, an order was issued for immediate suspension."

The aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board when it crashed and Air India has today (June 13) confirmed a total of 241 fatalities with one British man surviving.

The update added: “Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focussed entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

Air India have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.