Hampshire garage fire: Recap what happened as "large" garage blaze devastates building
More than 80 emergency personnel were alerted at 5.05am this morning and deployed to the scene. Residents were warned to avoid the area and keep their doors shut due to the heavy smoke.
The fire broke out in Bittern Road West, Southampton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire has impacted a commercial garage.
“Presently, 11 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles are on site. Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. The public is advised to avoid the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers assisted firefighters and set up road closures in the area. HIWFRS said crews were “working tirelessly” to contain the flames, with the fire damaging buildings nearby the original structure. Relief crews took over the scene at 10.40am.
The emergency service presence was scaled down at 12.35pm, with some personnel expected to stay at the scene throughout the day to dampen down the area and deal with any hotspots. Cordons and road closures have been lifted in one direction at 1.20pm.
"Large" Hampshire fire
Key Events
- More than 80 personnel deployed to blaze near garage.
- The fire service have warned people to avoid the area due to the smoke.
- Police are assisting firefighters, closing nearby roads.
Firefighters remain at scene
A large emergency service presence remains at the scene of the blaze, which broke out in the early hours.
Police close roads
The police have implemented road closures in the area. They said there is no timescale on when the roads will be reopened.
LATEST UPDATE
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said multiple vehicles are ablaze.
The force added: “The blaze has spread to buildings adjacent to the original structure. Emergency services and partners are on the scene, working tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent further damage.”
Pictures from the scene
HIWFRS have released pictures from the scene of the garage fire.
Live scene update
Incident commander Tim Clarke, from HIWFRS, has given the latest update on how the firefighters are tackling the blaze.
Incident "scaling down"
The fire service reports the incident is being scaled down, with some crews and apparatus leaving the scene.
Latest picture from scene
The fire service have released a picture from the scene as things stand. They previously reported that the incident is being scaled down, with less crews at the scene.
The fire service has released more pictures which shows smoke pouring from the garage while the fire spread.
Cordon lifted
The fire service said the garage blaze is now “under control”. “Cordons and road closures have been lifted in one direction,” they added.
Latest update
The fire service said the incident has been “further scaled down”. One crew remains at the scene to monitor the building, after it was significantly damaged.
