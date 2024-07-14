Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A devastating fire which engulfed a garage and spread to nearby vehicles and buildings is now under control.

More than 80 emergency personnel were alerted at 5.05am this morning and deployed to the scene. Residents were warned to avoid the area and keep their doors shut due to the heavy smoke.

The fire broke out in Bittern Road West, Southampton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The fire has impacted a commercial garage.

HIWFRS

“Presently, 11 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and other specialist vehicles are on site. Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke. The public is advised to avoid the area to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers assisted firefighters and set up road closures in the area. HIWFRS said crews were “working tirelessly” to contain the flames, with the fire damaging buildings nearby the original structure. Relief crews took over the scene at 10.40am.

The emergency service presence was scaled down at 12.35pm, with some personnel expected to stay at the scene throughout the day to dampen down the area and deal with any hotspots. Cordons and road closures have been lifted in one direction at 1.20pm.