Two people have been injured with one of them taken to hospital following a “serious” motorway crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M27 yesterday afternoon (August 28). National Highways South East reported that the westbound route was closed due to a “serious” incident, with debris strewn across the road.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that two people were hurt in the collision. They said: “We were called at 4:01pm yesterday afternoon to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the M27 westbound near junction 1.

“One person reported minor injuries. One person reported a serious injury and was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”

The motorway was reopened a few hours later. National Highways said: “The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the M27 westbound in Hampshire within J1 near Southampton have now been recovered from the scene. Traffic Officers have cleared the debris and reopened the road with all lanes now flowing. There are residual delays of 30 mins.”