Debris was scattered over a major motorway following a “serious” crash.

Emergency services have been scrambled to a multi-vehicle collision on the M27 this evening (August 28). The incident occurred at junction 1 on the westbound route. National Highways reported that the route was closed just after 5pm.

“Following a serious multiple vehicle collision, the M27 westbound in Hampshire is currently closed within J1 near Southampton,” reports National Highways. “All emergency services and Traffic Officers are working at the scene with recovery en route. There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the approach.”

The AA Traffic Map said three cars are involved in the collision, with delays occurring between junction 1 and 3. The route has now been reopened with delays easing.

National Highways said: “The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the M27 westbound in Hampshire within J1 near Southampton have now been recovered from the scene. Traffic Officers have cleared the debris and reopened the road with all lanes now flowing. There are residual delays of 30 mins.”