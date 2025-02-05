Motorists have been injured in a crash which brought part of a motorway to a near standstill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services scrambled to the scene on the M27 eastbound earlier this morning (February 5). The collision took place between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham.

Miles of traffic queued as a result, backing up to junction 9. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were alerted just after 6am.

The M27 eastbound between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham was closed following a crash. | Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said minor injuries have been reported from the collision involving two cars. National Highways South East reported at 6.29am that traffic was initially stopped altogether on the M27.

Lanes were gradually reopened as emergency services worked at the scene and recovery systems were put in place. Resulting traffic congestion stretched up to four miles.

After the area was cleared, drivers had to deal with further delays due to a string of broken down vehicles between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 10, which resulted in further lane closures. National Highways said motorists faced 50 minute delays while the area cleared.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported that all the lanes were reopened at 8.10am.