M27: Miles of queuing traffic due to Fareham collision with emergency services scrambled to scene
Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M27 eastbound between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham this morning (February 5). Queuing traffic initially stretched across four miles while emergency services dealt with the crash.
National Highways South East first reported the incident at 6.29am. All traffic was stopped for a time and was gradually released as the morning progressed.
National Highways South East reported the M27 was cleared at 7.44am, but heavy delays are still to be expected.
“This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the #M27 eastbound in #Hampshire between J10 and J11 (#Fareham),” the traffic authority reports. “However there are a number of broken down vehicles between J9 and J10 which have resulted in further lane closures. There's a 50 minute delay in the area.”
In the initial statement, they said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M27 eastbound in #Hampshire between J10 and J11 (#Fareham) due to a collision. Emergency services are on scene and recovery has been arranged. More information to follow shortly.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A collision between two cars was reported just after 6am and minor injuries have been sustained.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports lanes one, three and four are blocked on the eastbound route between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 10 for Fareham. Broken down vehicles are causing the heavy delays. This has now been cleared
M27 collision
Miles of queuing traffic
Two lanes are still closed on the M27 following an earlier collision between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham.
National Highways reports there is roughly four miles of queuing traffic.
Delays to junction 9
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports that queuing traffic has stretched to junction 9 for Park Gate.
HCCTT said: “#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, severe lengthy delays backed to J9/A27 #ParkGate.”
Traffic update
Nation Radio South Travel said thee lanes are now open past the scene, all vehicles moved into lane one, but it is still very slow from junction 9 for Park Gate.
Motorway cleared but traffic issues remain
National Highways South East reports all lanes have been reopened on the M27 eastbound.
The authority said there are several broken down vehicles in the area between junction 9 and 10, which has caused further lane closures. Motorists are dealing with 50 minute delays.
Lane blockages
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports lanes one, three and four have been obstructed by broken down vehicles.
The traffic monitoring system said commuters are dealing with heavy delays as a result.
M27 lanes cleared
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports all lanes on the M27 eastbound have been cleared of broken down vehicles.
Delays are slowing easing on the route between junctions 9 and 10.
Police release details
Fresh information has been released about the crash earlier this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman the collision between two cars took place just after 6am on the M27 eastbound.
He added that people suffered minor injuries at the scene.