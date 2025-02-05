Severe traffic delays have been caused on a major motorway following a collision.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M27 eastbound between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham this morning (February 5). Queuing traffic initially stretched across four miles while emergency services dealt with the crash.

National Highways South East first reported the incident at 6.29am. All traffic was stopped for a time and was gradually released as the morning progressed.

National Highways South East reported the M27 was cleared at 7.44am, but heavy delays are still to be expected.

“This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the #M27 eastbound in #Hampshire between J10 and J11 (#Fareham),” the traffic authority reports. “However there are a number of broken down vehicles between J9 and J10 which have resulted in further lane closures. There's a 50 minute delay in the area.”

In the initial statement, they said: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M27 eastbound in #Hampshire between J10 and J11 (#Fareham) due to a collision. Emergency services are on scene and recovery has been arranged. More information to follow shortly.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A collision between two cars was reported just after 6am and minor injuries have been sustained.”