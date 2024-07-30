Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were deployed to a major motorway after reports of a “vehicle fire” on the road.

Crews were deployed shortly after 1pm this afternoon to the M27 eastbound between junctions 7 and 8 in Hedge End. Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel said one lane was blocked and delays built up at the scene.

The traffic monitoring system said this was cleared a short while later, with vehicles moving freely. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said this was a false alarm and not a severe blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm caused by a blown turbo,” she said. “Firefighters made the scene safe before returning to their stations following the stop message at 1.23pm.”