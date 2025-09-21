The M3 was closed this morning as police responded to the concern for welfare of a man on a bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway was closed on Sunday, September 21 between junction 11 and 12 as police responded to an incident.

A man was spotted on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge. Officers attended and the man came on the right side of the railings and is now receiving the appropriate care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hampshire traffic: M3 reopened near Winchester following police led incident

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.24am today, September 21, to a concern for welfare after a man was seen on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge above the M3.

“Officers attended and a road closure was put in place. The man came back to the right side of the barrier and is receiving the appropriate care.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk