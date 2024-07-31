Man dies after being pulled from water at Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham - coastguard rescue teams deployed

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the water by emergency services.

Police officers were scrambled to Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham, yesterday afternoon (July 30). The force were alerted at 5.27pm.

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham.A man has died after being pulled from the water at Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham.
A man has died after being pulled from the water at Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham. | Google Street View

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the male was taken to a medical facility after being pulled from the sea, but sadly passed away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers were called at 5.27pm on Tuesday, July 30, after a man had been pulled from the water at Meon Shore,” she added. “The man was taken to hospital, where sadly he died. His family have been informed. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said the Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, an inshore lifeboat from Calshot RNLI, and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, were also deployed to the scene - alongside ambulance crews.

Related topics:FarehamHospitalPolicePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.