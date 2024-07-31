Man dies after being pulled from water at Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham - coastguard rescue teams deployed
Police officers were scrambled to Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham, yesterday afternoon (July 30). The force were alerted at 5.27pm.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the male was taken to a medical facility after being pulled from the sea, but sadly passed away.
“Officers were called at 5.27pm on Tuesday, July 30, after a man had been pulled from the water at Meon Shore,” she added. “The man was taken to hospital, where sadly he died. His family have been informed. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”
A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said the Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams, an inshore lifeboat from Calshot RNLI, and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, were also deployed to the scene - alongside ambulance crews.
