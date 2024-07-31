Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the water by emergency services.

Police officers were scrambled to Meon Shore in Titchfield, Fareham, yesterday afternoon (July 30). The force were alerted at 5.27pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the male was taken to a medical facility after being pulled from the sea, but sadly passed away.

“Officers were called at 5.27pm on Tuesday, July 30, after a man had been pulled from the water at Meon Shore,” she added. “The man was taken to hospital, where sadly he died. His family have been informed. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”