A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a sea wall and suffering injuries.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Brewers Fayre area of Southsea, west of Clarence Pier, yesterday morning (January 12). Coastguard, paramedics, firefighters, lifeboat volunteers and an air ambulance were all deployed.

HM Coastguard confirmed the individual was found in a location which was tricky to access, leading to a multi-emergency service response. A spokesperson said: “At around 7.30am on Sunday, January 12, HM Coastguard was alerted to reports of a casualty west of Clarence Pier in Portsmouth.

A person was rescued after falling into the sea from a wall in Southsea. Coastguard personnel, paramedics, firefighters, lifeboat crews and an air ambulance were all deployed to the area near Clarence Pier.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling were called, alongside Hayling RNLI lifeboat, South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The casualty was rescued in a combined operation by all services on scene.”

Lifeboat crews from Hayling Island were also called to Southsea. A statement on its Facebook page published yesterday said: “The Atlantic 85 launched at 8am this morning to reports a person had fallen from a wall near Clarence Pier at Southsea.

“Whilst on the way to the given location the person was reported to have been recovered and in the safe hands of the Coastguard on scene. The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station and made ready for further service.”

After being brought to safety, medical personnel swiftly took the male to hospital. A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: “Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed that the air ambulance team of a doctor and a specialist paramedic was deployed by helicopter to an incident in Southsea on Sunday, January 12. Following treatment on scene a patient was airlifted to hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

A spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) added: “Southsea crews were called to Long Curtain Road shortly before 8am yesterday. A man was rescued from the beach before he was passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics. The stop message came in at 8.06am.”