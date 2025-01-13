Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been struck by a train in Hampshire with all lines currently closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

The man was struck between Haslemere and Havant with all power to the track turned off to allow emergency services to deal with the incident safely. Disruption is expected to last until at least midday.

A National Rail spokesperson said: “ We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train between Haslemere and Havant. Response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident. In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all power to the track will need to be switched off in the affected area.”

As a result of the incident trains between London Waterloo and Portsmouth may be diverted via Eastleigh.

If your journey has been affected by the incident, National Rail have announced announced a list of services in which your ticket will be accepted at no extra cost. Below is a section of local service listed, a comprehensive list can be found on the National Rail website:

Stagecoach South 23 between Haslemere and Liphook

Stagecoach South 37 between Petersfield and Havant

Stagecoach South 38 between Petersfield - Liss - Alton

Stagecoach South 27 between Rowlands Castle and Havant

First Bus 1 between Portsmouth stations and Fratton

Stagecoach South 20 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 21 between Havant - Bedhampton - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 23 between Havant - Bedhampton - Cosham - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

Stagecoach South 700 between Havant - Hilsea - Portsmouth stations

South Western Railway have also arranged replacement buses to run on the following routes:

Guildford and Fratton, buses expected to be in place from approximately 08:30

Further information can be found on the National Rail website.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.