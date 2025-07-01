Man hospitalised after suffering serious injuries following e-scooter crash in Southsea
Emergency services raced to the scene of a crash yesterday night which resulted in a man being hospitalised.
The police have confirmed that a man in his 20’s has suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital following a crash last night (June 30).
The single vehicle collision involved an e-scooter which crashed in Fawcett Road at approximately 11.15pm and, as a result, emergency services flocked to the scene and cordoned the area off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.