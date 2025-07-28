Mechanical specialist to inspect funfair ride after teenage girl suffers 'life changing injuries' to head
Shortly before 11pm on Saturday, July 26, emergency services were called with reports of a serious incident involving a teenage girl whose hair got trapped in a funfair ride at the Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show.
Emergency services had to cut part of the ride to safely extract the girl from the ride, where she was then taken to hospital with ‘life changing injuries’, the police have confirmed.
Following the emergency response, police have liased with the Health and Safety Executive, who are now leading the investigation into the incident.
The three day event welcomed rides from Charles Cole's Family Fun Fair who has been approached for a comment.
The Health and Safety Executive has said: “We will be attending the site with a mechanical specialist to inspect the ride."
The Netley Marsh Steam & Craft Show released a statement on Facebook saying: “The unfortunate incident that happened at the show last evening is being investigated by the relevant authorities.
“No further comment will be made until such time as appropriate and more information is available.”
Charles Cole's Family Fun Fairs has been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.