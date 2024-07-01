Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A severe scrap metal fire has erupted near a major road with residents being warned to keep their doors and windows closed..

Firefighters are currently at the scene in Buriton near Petersfield close to the A3 after the blaze started earlier today (July 1). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) reported on X: “We currently have a number of crews tackling a scrap metal fire near to the A3 in Petersfield.

“Please avoid the area around Greenway Lane in Buriton and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.” Police have closed some surrounding roads, which are expected to stay shut for the next 24 hours.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: “A road closure is in place in Petersfield while emergency services deal with a fire. The Causeway - B2070 - is closed between the A3M roundabout and Mapledurham Lane and is expected to remain closed for the next 24 hours.”