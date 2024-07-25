Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency personnel found a person who went missing after search teams patrolled the coastline.

Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) crews were deployed to locate the individual at 10.55am yesterday morning (July 24). Lifeboat crews started their search at Stokes Bay and travelled up to the Gosport ferry terminal.

The person involved was discovered while the lifeboat personnel were carrying out their search. GAFIRS said: “After conducting a search the Coastguard stood the lifeboat down as the person had been found safe and well.”

Personnel were then alerted at 4.19pm about reports of a person getting into difficulty near the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth, though they managed to swim to safety. GAFIRS said: “Working alongside the MOD police and the coastguard rescue helicopter 175, it was established the persons had exited the water safely themselves.