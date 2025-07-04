Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries following crash with van in Eastern Way
A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a crash involving a van.
Emergency services responded to a serious crash on Eastern Way, Fareham, yesterday (July 3) evening at 5.26pm involving a van and a motorbike.
The police have confirmed that the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
