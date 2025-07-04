Portsmouth traffic: Crash on the Eastern Road leaves road partially blocked with delays for drivers
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
A crash on the Eastern Road has led to it being partially blocked with delays for drivers.
The incident occurred at the roundabout at the A27 Havant Bypass on Friday, July 4 with slow traffic reported in the area as a result.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road at A27 Havant Bypass. On the roundabout.”
Information on the crash and live delays can be found on AA Traffic News.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.