A crash on the Eastern Road has led to it being partially blocked with delays for drivers.

The incident occurred at the roundabout at the A27 Havant Bypass on Friday, July 4 with slow traffic reported in the area as a result.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A2030 Eastern Road at A27 Havant Bypass. On the roundabout.”

Information on the crash and live delays can be found on AA Traffic News.