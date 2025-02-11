The incident happened just before 8.30am on Tuesday, February 11, on Gunstore Road in Hilsea. The Norway Road roundabout is closed with police advising people to stay away from the area with heavy traffic and delays in the Hilsea and Copnor area.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance also attended the scene to treat the pedestrian with a doctor and specialist paramedic flown in by helicopter.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Norway Road roundabout in Hilsea, Portsmouth. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road.

“There’s currently no access to Limberline Industrial Estate. Please try and avoid the area if you can. We will issue an update once the roads have been reopened.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

