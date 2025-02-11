Norway Road remains closed after pedestrian hit by lorry in Portsmouth - the scene in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 12:20 BST

A busy road in Portsmouth remains closed as police continue to look into the incident where a pedestrian was hit by a lorry.

The incident happened just before 8.30am on Tuesday, February 11, on Gunstore Road in Hilsea. The Norway Road roundabout is closed with police advising people to stay away from the area with heavy traffic and delays in the Hilsea and Copnor area.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance also attended the scene to treat the pedestrian with a doctor and specialist paramedic flown in by helicopter.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the Norway Road roundabout in Hilsea, Portsmouth. The road is closed at the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road.

“There’s currently no access to Limberline Industrial Estate. Please try and avoid the area if you can. We will issue an update once the roads have been reopened.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”

The Norway Road has been closed from the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road.

1. Norway Road Roundabout incident

The Norway Road has been closed from the junctions with Gunstore Road, Merlin Drive, Copnor Road and Williams Road. | Stu Vaizey

Police and emergency services at Norway Road Roundabout

2. Pedestrian hit by lorry

Police and emergency services at Norway Road Roundabout | Habibur Rahman

The area remains closed while Police deal with the incident

3. Norway Road roundabout closure

The area remains closed while Police deal with the incident | Stu Vaizey

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed a helicopter attended the scene with a doctor and specialist paramedic.

4. Norway Road Roundabout incident

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed a helicopter attended the scene with a doctor and specialist paramedic. | The News

