Car ploughs into estate agents in Park Gate as two people injured at scene and rescued by firefighters
Emergency services scrambled to Middle Road in Park Gate, Fareham, on Wednesday afternoon. ITV News Meridian reported that police and paramedics were joined by fire crews at the Robinson Read estate agents.
A black Skoda was pictured at the scene of the crash, breaking through the front window. Firefighters from Fareham, Hightown, and Cosham, rescued two people from the vehicle.
They were handed over to South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) for treatment. Firefighters secured the area before leaving the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.41pm to a report of a car colliding with a shopfront on Middle Road, Park Gate. Minor injuries were sustained."