Coastguard teams recovered a person from the water near South Parade Pier this morning.

Emergency services were alerted in the early hours of today at 1.13am. Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that volunteer crews were alerted after an individual was reported in the water in Southsea.

A person was recovered from the water near South Parade Pier. Pictured is the pier in 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

“Our crews jumped out of bed, made their way to the station and launched without delay. On the way to the pier they commenced a rapid shoreline search to look for the reported person.”

Portsmouth RNLI said crews were told that the person involved was found ashore and was with the police when they arrived at the pier. Personnel were stood down by the coastguard and returned to the station in Eastney at 2.32am.

“Remember, if you see somebody in difficulty on or near the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard,” they added. “The RNLI is the charity which saves lives at sea and 100% funded by your donations. Our volunteers can only do this thanks to your kind donations and continued support of their family, friends and employers.”