Police have confirmed they are at the scene of a “serious collision” which has caused the A3 to close.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near Liphook just south of the Hindhead Tunnel on Wednesday, September 24. There was vehicle fire following the crash which happened around 1pm. Due to the proximity of the crash to the tunnel, the southbound section of the Hindhead Tunnel is also closed.

Police are advising people to stay away from the area.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson has said: “ We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A3 near Liphook, which was reported at 1pm.The southbound carriageway has been closed while emergency services are in attendance. Please avoid the area at this time.”