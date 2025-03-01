Power restored to Portsmouth homes after 'explosion' this morning
Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud noise which sounded like an ‘explosion’ just after 9am in Widley Road this morning (Saturday, March 1) which has caused visible damage to the pavement and man hole cover. It followed power outages in the area which had happened since around 2am this morning.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has confirmed engineers were on site working to restore power to around 160 homes, with around half of that number restored by 3pm and the rest by 3.20pm.
It also confirmed it will carry out a full investigation to establish the cause of the incident.
An SSEN spokesperson said: “A full investigation into what caused the incident will now take place. We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Hampshire Police has confirmed it has been called but that the fire service was leading on the incident following a call just after 9.20am following the explosion.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to what was believed to have been an explosion of an electricity board.
“There was an initial evacuation but everyone is safe.”
