"Large" Petersfield scrap metal blaze continues to rage as public warned to avoid area near A3
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 40 emergency personnel are trying to quench the inferno at the John Huntley site near Petersfield this afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were all alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm.
Support vehicles, including water carriers and an aerial ladder, were called to assist the firefighters. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the pile of scrap metal, which weighs approximately 3,000 tonnes, was well alight when crews arrived at the scene.
The force added: “Teams are working closely with police, who have enforced a road closure, and Network Rail, due to the proximity of the blaze to the trainline. We ask that members of the public avoid the area and if you live nearby, keep your windows and doors closed.”
HIWFRS reported on X that crews are expected to remain at the scene until the evening. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said The Causeway - B2070 - is closed between the A3M roundabout and Mapledurham Lane, and is expected to remain shut for the next 24 hours. Diversions are currently in place.
South Western Railway (SWR) said trains running next to the track between Petersfield and Havant are running at reduced speeds, with the potential for services to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.