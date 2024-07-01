Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters are continuing to battle a “large” blaze at a scrap yard near a major road with the public warned to stay away.

More than 40 emergency personnel are trying to quench the inferno at the John Huntley site near Petersfield this afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were all alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm.

Firefighters from the Portsmouth area and Hampshire have rushed to try and extinguish a blaze at a scrap yard in Buriton, near Petersfield and the A3. Picture: HIWFRS | HIWFRS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support vehicles, including water carriers and an aerial ladder, were called to assist the firefighters. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the pile of scrap metal, which weighs approximately 3,000 tonnes, was well alight when crews arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “Teams are working closely with police, who have enforced a road closure, and Network Rail, due to the proximity of the blaze to the trainline. We ask that members of the public avoid the area and if you live nearby, keep your windows and doors closed.”

HIWFRS reported on X that crews are expected to remain at the scene until the evening. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said The Causeway - B2070 - is closed between the A3M roundabout and Mapledurham Lane, and is expected to remain shut for the next 24 hours. Diversions are currently in place.