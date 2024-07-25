Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifeboat crews rescued a ship’s captain who became severely injured aboard a vessel and called for help.

Crews from the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were deployed to the single-manned vessel at 3.51pm on Tuesday afternoon (July 23). The force said mayday had been called “after the skipper suffered a serious injury to his hand”.

Lifeboat crews from the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service rescued a captain who suffered a serious injury aboard a ship near Cams Dock, He was rushed to hospital. | GAFIRS

“The casualty was extracted to the lifeboat and transferred by crew to Camber Dock where an ambulance took him to hospital for treatment,” GAFIRS said.

“His vessel was sailed back to Gosport with the help of a passing skipper and GAFIRS crew.”