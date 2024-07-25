Ship captain hospitalised after calling mayday aboard vessel near Portsmouth - lifeboat crew deployed
Crews from the Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service were deployed to the single-manned vessel at 3.51pm on Tuesday afternoon (July 23). The force said mayday had been called “after the skipper suffered a serious injury to his hand”.
“The casualty was extracted to the lifeboat and transferred by crew to Camber Dock where an ambulance took him to hospital for treatment,” GAFIRS said.
“His vessel was sailed back to Gosport with the help of a passing skipper and GAFIRS crew.”
The crews were also paged at 2.10am that morning to assist with an incident in Portsmouth Harbour, though personnel were stood down before the lifeboat was launched.
