Firefighters remain on the scene of a ‘significant fire’ at a house in Waterlooville this evening (Tuesday, January 4) where smoke was seen pouring from a property.

The incident is in Bruce Gardens, Cowplain, where a cordon is in place. The property has been safely evacuated as well as the surrounding area.

Smoke was seen pouring out of an upstairs window with firefighters continuing their efforts to dampen down the scene.

A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly before 4pm today, fire crews from Waterlooville, Cosham, Southsea, Havant, and Portchester responded to a significant house fire in Bruce Gardens, Waterlooville.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames and thick smoke pouring from an upstairs window of the mid terraced home. The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread to the attic.

“Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, jets, and hoses, successfully bringing it under control. Ventilation fans were then deployed to clear lingering smoke from the affected property.

“Firefighters remain on the scene to ensure the area is safe and to investigate the cause of the fire.”