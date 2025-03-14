Swanmore College provides an update after minor fire causes the school to close for the day

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
A headteacher has praised the response of its staff and pupils after a fire resulted in the closure of a Hampshire school today.

Swanmore College on New Road was forced to close on Friday, March 14 after a small fire broke out in its catering kitchen at around 10.30am. The blaze was extinguished prior to firefighters reaching the premises but after an inspection by the Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, they advised that the school be closed for the remainder of the day.

The Headteacher at Swanmore College has praised staff, pupils, and the fire service for their response to a minor fire in the school’s kitchen this morning.placeholder image
The Headteacher at Swanmore College has praised staff, pupils, and the fire service for their response to a minor fire in the school’s kitchen this morning.

Kyle Jonathan, headteacher of the school, praised staff and pupils for their reaction to the incident and confirmed that the school will be open as usual on Monday, March 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I am immensely proud of the quick and calm response of our pupils and staff during this incident. Our well-rehearsed evacuation procedures ensured the safety of everyone on site.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt and professional assistance, as well as to our dedicated staff for their exceptional handling of the situation.”

Pupils at the school were swiftly and safely evacuated alongside visitors and staff following the report of the fire.

A fire broke out at Swanmore College in New Road, Swanmore, on the morning of March 14.placeholder image
A fire broke out at Swanmore College in New Road, Swanmore, on the morning of March 14. | Sarah Standing (140325-3083)

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said that on-call personnel from Bishop’s Waltham were alerted at roughly 10.30am. A small blaze had broken out in the kitchen and was contained there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As the crew arrived at the building, which was fully evacuated, they found that the fire in the cooking unit was already out. The crew isolated the electrical supply and inspected the affected unit before providing safety advice.”

A message on Swanmore College’s website has confirmed that the school will reopen on Monday where “a full food service will be available”.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:FireSchools
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice