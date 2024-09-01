WATCH: Coastguard deployed to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth with rescue helicopter
Coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter have been seen in Southsea near South Parade Pier. Video footage shows personnel entering the water, alongside an emergency vessel.
A HM Coastguard spokeswoman confirmed that they responded to a person possibly in difficulty in the water.
Beach-goers watched on to see what was taking place. “HM Coastguard is responding to reports of a person possibly in difficulty in the water in the South Parade Pier area of Southsea today,” the spokeswoman said.
“Alerted at around 3.15pm, Portsmouth and Hayling Coastguard Rescue Teams, the lifeboat from Portsmouth RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent have been sent to the scene.”
