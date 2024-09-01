WATCH: Coastguard deployed to Southsea seafront in Portsmouth with rescue helicopter

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 17:16 BST
Emergency services have been deployed to the seafront this afternoon.

Coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter have been seen in Southsea near South Parade Pier. Video footage shows personnel entering the water, alongside an emergency vessel.

Coastguard being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier.Coastguard being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier.
Coastguard being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier. | Matthew Clark
Rescue helicopter being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier.Rescue helicopter being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier.
Rescue helicopter being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier. | Matthew Clark

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman confirmed that they responded to a person possibly in difficulty in the water.

Beach-goers watched on to see what was taking place. “HM Coastguard is responding to reports of a person possibly in difficulty in the water in the South Parade Pier area of Southsea today,” the spokeswoman said.

“Alerted at around 3.15pm, Portsmouth and Hayling Coastguard Rescue Teams, the lifeboat from Portsmouth RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent have been sent to the scene.”

