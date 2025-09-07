Vulnerable and confused man acting oddly by side of road helped by officers and Royal Navy police

The police and Royal Navy officers have joined forces after a man was spotted “acting suspiciously” at the side of the road.

Officers were alerted to an incident in the Greyshott Avenue/Peak Lane area, in Fareham, on Friday evening (September 5), after a man behaving in an odd fashion near the side of the road.

On Friday evening, Fareham police were assisted by the Royal Navy Police following an incident in the Greyshott Avenue/Peak Lane area. | Hampshire Police

Fareham officers and Royal Navy police both attended the scene to find the man was clearly vulnerable and confused.

Fareham police posted to Facebook, saying: “He was unable to tell us his name or any other helpful information that could help us identify him.

“With the assistance of our Naval colleagues, we were able to take the man to go and get the right help for him.

“After some time, through our very clever Intelligence Team, along with an Officer in our office, we were able to identify the man and speak to his family.”

