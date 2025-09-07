Crash involving e-scooter sees rider hospitalised with arm injury - police launch appeal
Emergency services race to a crash on Thomas Lewis Way in Southampton yesterday morning (September 6) after receiving reports of the incident at 11.49am.
A woman riding a rented e-scooter was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining an injury to her arm following the incident which also involved a car.
Thomas Lewis Way northbound was closed from St Deny’s Road up to Portswood Road to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, with drivers advised to find an alternative route.
If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage, which could help our enquiries, please contact 101, quoting 44250403728.