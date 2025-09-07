A woman has been hospitalised with an injury to her arm following a crash yesterday morning.

Emergency services race to a crash on Thomas Lewis Way in Southampton yesterday morning (September 6) after receiving reports of the incident at 11.49am.

A woman riding a rented e-scooter was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining an injury to her arm following the incident which also involved a car.

If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage, which could help our enquiries, please contact 101, quoting 44250403728.