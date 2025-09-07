Crash involving e-scooter sees rider hospitalised with arm injury - police launch appeal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 09:35 BST
A woman has been hospitalised with an injury to her arm following a crash yesterday morning.

Emergency services race to a crash on Thomas Lewis Way in Southampton yesterday morning (September 6) after receiving reports of the incident at 11.49am.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

A woman riding a rented e-scooter was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining an injury to her arm following the incident which also involved a car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas Lewis Way northbound was closed from St Deny’s Road up to Portswood Road to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, with drivers advised to find an alternative route.

If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage, which could help our enquiries, please contact 101, quoting 44250403728.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireTraffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice