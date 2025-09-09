A cordon is in place in North End this afternoon while emergency services deal with a house fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four fire enginges and multiple personnel have been spotted in Gladys Road as crews respond to a house fire, resulting in a cordon between the Shadwell Road junction and Northern Parade.

Small crowds of onlookers gathered across from the house affected as firefighters worked at the scene, with one resident informing The News that no one is thought to have been injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information about the incident.