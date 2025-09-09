WATCH: Considerable response to North End blaze as four fire engines attend the scene
Four fire enginges and multiple personnel have been spotted in Gladys Road as crews respond to a house fire, resulting in a cordon between the Shadwell Road junction and Northern Parade.
Small crowds of onlookers gathered across from the house affected as firefighters worked at the scene, with one resident informing The News that no one is thought to have been injured.
Two buses were also seen parked up near the cordon as Gladys Avenue is a popular bus route, with delays to services anticipated.
The Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information about the incident.