WATCH: Huge boatyard blaze causes black smoke to rise over Portsmouth

Footage from Marcin Jedrykiak has captured the huge black flumes of smoke bellowing over the M275 as fire crews tackle a blaze in a boatyard.

Smoke was seen rising above the M275 from Tipner Lane shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, April 22. Firefighters from across the region are currently tackling the blaze which involves boats on land.

The smoke can be seen rising over the M275 from Tipner on Tuesday, April 22. | contributed

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze involving a number boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane in Portsmouth.

“Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted shortly before 4pm when around twenty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area so nearby residents are advised to close doors and windows, with the public also asked to avoid the area.”

