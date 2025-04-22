WATCH: Huge boatyard blaze causes black smoke to rise over Portsmouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Smoke was seen rising above the M275 from Tipner Lane shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, April 22. Firefighters from across the region are currently tackling the blaze which involves boats on land.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze involving a number boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane in Portsmouth.
“Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted shortly before 4pm when around twenty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room.
“There is a lot of smoke in the area so nearby residents are advised to close doors and windows, with the public also asked to avoid the area.”
Watch the video by Marcin Jedrykiak in the video embedded in this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.