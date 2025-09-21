Festival goers were shocked to see a plane get into difficulty shortly after landing during an air display.

The Biplane landed at Lee-on-the-Solent following a display at the Parco Victory Festival & Air Display 2025 Saturday, September 20.

It was then seen getting in to difficulty with it ending up overbalancing and ending up on its nose.

The Biplane got into trouble shortly after landing. | Adam Ord

Airfield fire and rescue services rushed to the scene and were able to right the plane with the pilot coming out unaided according to onlookers.

Air displays were subsequently cancelled for the rest of Saturday afternoon due to high winds.

The festival is concluding today (September 21) as it celebrates the 80th Anniversary of VE & VJ days.

Watch footage taken by festival goer Harry Wallen of the emergency crews coming to the pilot’s aid in the video embedded in this article.