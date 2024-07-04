Waterlooville Fire: Emergency services in attendance in Waterlooville for residential fire in Sage Close
A fire has broken out in a residential street in Waterlooville which is believed to have spread to two houses.
Smoke can be seen billowing out of a house in Sage Close, Waterlooville, with firefighters at the scene trying to tackle the blaze. One house has been affected by the fire with some reports suggesting it has spread to a second.
A video has been sent in showing fire crews cordoning off the area as smoke continues to rise from a house in the background. We have approached the fire service for comment and we will provide further information as soon as we have an update.
