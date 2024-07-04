Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire has broken out in a residential street in Waterlooville which is believed to have spread to two houses.

Smoke can be seen billowing out of a house in Sage Close, Waterlooville, with firefighters at the scene trying to tackle the blaze. One house has been affected by the fire with some reports suggesting it has spread to a second.