Hampshire firefighters have been tackling a blaze in a house which started in a garden shed.

Fire crews from across the area were called to Sage Close in Waterlooville around 2pm after receiving multiple reports of a fire. The fire had originally stared in the garden shed but spread to the roof of the property where smoke could be seen billowing out.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A shed fire in Waterlooville spread to the roof of a house on Sage Close this afternoon. Crews from Cosham, Havant, Southsea, Hayling Island and Portchester were alerted at around 2pm after the HIWFRS Control Room received multiple calls reporting the blaze.