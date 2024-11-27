A severe van crash has left a man with serious facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were deployed to the scene of a collision in Solent Way, Whiteley, on Monday (November 25). The incident took place at around 3.05pm.

The van crash took place in Solent Way, Whiteley, on Monday (November 25). | Google Street View

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the crash involved a van and a stationary trailer. “The driver of the van, a 52-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered serious facial injuries,” the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240513410. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.