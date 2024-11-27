Waterlooville man suffers serious facial injuries in van crash with stationary trailer in Whiteley
Officers were deployed to the scene of a collision in Solent Way, Whiteley, on Monday (November 25). The incident took place at around 3.05pm.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the crash involved a van and a stationary trailer. “The driver of the van, a 52-year-old man from Waterlooville, suffered serious facial injuries,” the force added.
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240513410. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.