"Terrifying" mass brawl near Somerstown school with “crowbars, hammers and baseball bats”
As reported, a large number of police officers and force units with sirens blazing were seen near Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, around 5.30pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 6). Now a resident has described her terror as she witnessed shocking violence in Somers Road before revealing how one man tried to get into her garden.
The local said around 15 men ambushed a vehicle in Somers Road after crashing into it - leaving it blocked - before a “huge” fight erupted. “They all got out and started fighting with crowbars, hammers, metal bars and baseball bats. It was definitely planned,” the resident said.
“It was so scary. At first the bang was so loud it sounded like gunshots but it was them smashing up the car. It was chaos. One tried to get into my garden…I had to lock my gate. He then tried to jump my gate before a Mercedes turned up. They all got in and drove off after the ones that legged it on foot.”
Police have been contacted for more information on the incident.