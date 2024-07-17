Windsurfer gets into difficulties at Langstone Harbour mouth entrance with Portsmouth lifeboat crew deployed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The lifeboat was launched at 4.57pm on Monday (July 15) afternoon, with the individual running into difficulties at the entrance of the harbour. A friend of the windsurfer called the Coastguard for help.
Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook: “The friend of the windsurfer had been watching from shore and was concerned they were struggling to get ashore and had lost visual contact. Concerned they called the coastguard for assistance.”
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) page said the windsurfer had managed to safely get their own way ashore. They added: “After completing welfare checks and ensuring the individual was safe and well we were released from the tasking to return back to the station.
“On this occasion the windsurfer was able to get to shore after the friend had called for help. The right call with good intent as things can change rapidly in the fast flowing tides. We are always ready to respond to a call and be stood down than someone not getting the help they need.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.