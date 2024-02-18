Police, ambulances and firefighters rush to Blue Lagoon in Portsmouth, after people see "lights in the water"
Emergency services were scrambled after receiving reports of "lights in the water" at Hilsea Lido.
The News understands that firefighters, paramedics and police were all called to The Blue Lagoon last night (February 17). It was a heavy presence involving multiple vehicles.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the call was a false alarm after two Portsmouth City Council e-scooters were found in the water.
"There was a report of vehicle lights in the water, but when we attended it was establish it was two council e-scooters," he added.