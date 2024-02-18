Portsmouth traffic: Part of Havant Road in Farlington shutting for SGN roadworks - when and how long for
and live on Freeview channel 276
Havant Road in Farlington is shutting so SGN can carry out infrastructure works in the area. The engineering works will start from tomorrow (February 19) and last for eight weeks, according to Portsmouth City Council (PCC).
SGN said on its website: "We'll be carrying out essential gas network upgrades along Havant Road in Farlington from mid-February. This work will ensure a continued safe and reliable supply of gas is delivered to nearby homes and businesses. We're replacing our old metal pipes in phases along Havant Road.
"This is part of our 30-year programme of work to replace our old mains, reaching the end of their useful lives, with new, reliable plastic pipe." SGN said work will be paused when Southern Water restarts work to repair the sewage pipes along the southbound carriageway of Eastern Road. SGN engineers will be operating in sections from Havant Road's junction with Farlington Avenue to Gilman Road.
The Galt Road and Lower Farlington Road junctions will be shut as a result. "This means there will be no access to or from Havant Road at these junctions," SGN added. "Signed diversions will be in place for affected motorists. We understand roadworks can be frustrating.
"However, these essential gas network upgrades will ensure local residents and businesses will be able to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable supply of gas for many years to come." PCC said anyone looking to catch a bus on Havant Road should check with operators before travelling, as some bus stops will be temporarily closed.